Take Back the Night returns this year to raise more awareness and to fight for change regarding sexual, intimate partner and domestic violence.

The Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee Windsor Essex has been the host of Take Back The Night in Windsor for many years alongside Hiatus House.

This year the event will be held at Charles Clark Square on Thursday, September 19 at 7 p.m.

As more intimate partner violence incidents come to light, this night is more prevalent than ever to help those personally affected, or to help those who may know someone affected.

This year's theme will be 'Building Connected Communities', with the goal to expand off prior years and create moments of connection at this year's rally.

Erika Broadbent, Special Projects at Hiatus House, says this issue has become more prevalent locally.

"We've had multiple femicides over the last few years, we have all been affected. So whether you think you do or don't know somebody, it is very likely that someone in your family, someone in your circle has been impacted by both sexual violence and intimate partner violence. So it's really important for people to use their voices and use what they have to raise awareness."



She says it's important to show your support for those impacted.



"We never know the person sitting next to us - what they've experienced. And most people hide it really, really well. So, it's important for us to all take a stand, use our voices, take up space, and really make it known that we will not tolerate sexual violence or intimate partner violence within our community anymore."



She says those who attend the event are surrounded by community.



"The event this year the theme for it is 'Building Connected Communities'. So we know that us just showing up and using our voice in one night doesn't solve the problem, so it's us all showing up and being there to support each other. We always at the event have a support team for anybody who might be feeling a little bit overwhelmed at the event or might be triggered by some of the information."

Broadbent adds that at the event booklets will be handed out which features all available resources throughout Windsor and Essex County.

They will also be hosting an educational workshop on September 18 at 7 p.m. in the MacPherson Lounge in Alumni Hall at the University of Windsor.