Two people are facing charges after a significant drug bust in the city.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday morning members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed search warrants on a residence and vehicle in east Windsor.



The search resulted in nearly $200,000 in illegal drugs taken off the streets.



Officers seized 1,354 grams of cocaine, 217.3 grams of fentanyl, 51.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 40.7 grams of methamphetamine, 958 tablets of 5mg oxycodone.



Officers also recovered a bulletproof vest, fentanyl preparation materials, two digital scales, nine overcapacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, $1,400 in Canadian currency, and $158 in US currency.



Police say the searches followed a two-month long investigation into a suspected drug network with links to Toronto.

A 28-year-old individual faces the following charges:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methamphetamine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone

- 9 counts of Possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized

- 9 counts of Possession of a prohibited device while prohibited

- 3 counts of Possession of ammunition while prohibited

- Breach of probation

A 30-year-old individual faces the following charges:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methamphetamine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone

- 9 counts of Unlicensed possession of a prohibited device