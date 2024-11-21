Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC) has officially opened its new downtown clinic.

The clinic is located at 1200 University Avenue West and is about five minutes from its previous site on Pelissier Street.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, weCHC communications officer Shelby Colarossi says the clinic has been providing primary care and mental health support services to the downtown population for 25-years.

She says they opened the doors at 711 Pelissier Street in 1999 and says the move has been long awaited.

"We've literally have outgrown that location," she says. "So as the needs of the community change, the services we provide shift in whatever way those needs are so that we can meet the community and those gaps."

Colarossi says the transition to the new location was seamless and the site is accepting new patients.

"It's a great location," says Colarossi. It's a heritage building and is already a bit of a medical hub. They have a full service pharmacy there, labs there and there's a physician there as well."

She says the new location will offer larger exam rooms for clients.

"We were able to add on an exam room which also allows us to bring up extra primary care in mental health services to these individuals," she says.

In a release, weCHC says the new facility is designed to create a more spacious and welcoming environment, enabling service providers to deliver comprehensive and efficient care.

It goes on to say, weCHC focus remains on client-centred care, with all medical services still available, including primary care, counselling, addiction support, foot care, hepatitisC treatment, diabetes management, and community education.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at the new location.