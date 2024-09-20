The Windsor Police Service is asking the public for help to identify a suspect in connection with a break-and-enter at a home in the city.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home located in the 1900 block of Huron Church Road.

Officers learned that a male suspect had forcefully entered the property by kicking open the home’s front door.

Once inside, the suspect was confronted by the homeowner and quickly fled the scene.

No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 40 to 50 years old, bald, between 5'7" and 5'9" tall, with a medium build.

At the time of the incident, he wore a purple and blue shirt and beige pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.