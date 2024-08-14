Two men are facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of two underage victims.

On Saturday, Windsor police launched an investigation after receiving a report that 14 and 15-year-old girls had been allegedly sexually assaulted by two adult men on several occasions throughout the previous week.



The first suspect was arrested later that day and the second suspect turned himself in to police on Tuesday.



A 42-year-old man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, overcoming resistance to administer a drug and distributing cannabis to a person under 19.



A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.



Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

