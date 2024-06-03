The Town of Essex will consider increasing ice rental rates for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Council will meet Monday evening, with one report proposing a 1.5 per cent increase to the ice rental rates to both the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre and the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

This rate, if approved by council, would go into effect August 1, 2024.

This increase is being proposed as there hasn't been a change in the rates since 2022, despite the rise in inflation.

Administration is recommending council move forward with the increase to ensure that a high level of service at the arenas can continue.

The rate would raise by approximately $3 to each program at both centres.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says these increases are necessary to keep operations running smoothly.

"If you look at our history, since 2012 we've only increased our ice rentals twice, this would be the second time. In 2022 we had a 1.5 per cent increase, and now for the next season we're looking for a 1.5 per cent increase. And that's just because the cost of everything is going up."



She says the Town has to keep up with the cost increases of amenities.



"Wages, gas, operations, our hydro to run our arenas, we want to have user fees that help offset some of our amenities as well. So this way we're not relying on the general taxpayer for some of these amenities. And it's something you don't like to do, but it's necessary to have good asset management, our employees paid, and our arenas taken care of."



Bondy says slow and steady increases work best.



"The best way to have increases is just a little bit on a consistent way, and then you don't have to have spikes, or surprises. That's what we do with our water rates, we have small incremental increases that keep up with the cost of living, and inflation, to ensure that we don't have gaps."

User groups have already been notified about the potential increase.

If approved, it's estimated that the Essex Centre Sports Complex would see an increase of approximately $4,700 in revenue in 2024.

The Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre would see a revenue increase of approximately $2,300.

Additional revenues will be used to offset increased cost of staff, equipment, utilities, among other items.

Council will meet at 6 p.m.