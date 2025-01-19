An update to the fire in Amherstburg early Saturday morning.

AM800 News reported that Windsor police are investigating a suspicious fire on Cowan Court.

The structure fire required three stations, and 37 firefighters to respond.

Amherstburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Ron Meloche told CTV News that it’s estimated the fire caused $750,000 in damages.

Windsor police also confirmed that the property has been the target of previous arson attempts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian