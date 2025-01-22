A 28-year-old man is facing 20 counts of theft not exceeding $5,000 after a series of retail thefts in the city.

According to Windsor police, the thefts occurred between September 14, 2024, and January 13, 2025, at hardware stores throughout Windsor.

Police say they received reports of 20 thefts involving the same suspect.

He was arrested outside of a residence in the 1600-block of Tecumseh Road East Monday afternoon after being located by officers from the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) and K9 officer Rolex.

The police service is asking anyone with information to call its Target Base Unit or Crime Stoppers.