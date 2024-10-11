The Windsor Spitfires return to the ice tonight after a five day break.

The Spits are looking for their fourth straight win after defeating the Bulldogs 5-1 in Brantford on Saturday night.

Windsor will make their way to Brampton to battle the Steelheads this evening.

While the season is still early, Windsor currently sits in first place overall in the standings - a stark difference compared to last season where the Spits finished 19th overall.

The Spitfires will have a busy long weekend, traveling to Erie, Pennsylvania, for a game against the Otters on Saturday, before welcoming the Oshawa Generals to the WFCU Centre for a Thanksgiving match-up.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell beginning at 6:45 p.m.