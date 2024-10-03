The Spitfires welcome the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to Windsor Thursday evening in the first meeting of the season between these OHL West Division rivals.

The Spitfires are 2-0-and-1 to start the season to sit first in the division, while the Greyhounds have opened the season with back-to-back losses to sit last.

The Spitfires enter action with a league-leading 21 goals in just three games.

Off to an incredible start to his #OHL career with eight points over three games, @SpitsHockey newcomer Ethan Belchetz is the inaugural recipient of OHL Rookie of the Week recognition. — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) September 30, 2024

On Monday, rookie Ethan Belchetz was named the OHL Rookie of the Week after posting four goals and eight points in the team's first three games to sit tied for the OHL scoring lead after the first week of action.

The Spits could also have some more help up front after the Chicago Blackhawks announced Wednesday that they were assigning AJ Spellacy to the Spitfires as the NHL club reduced the number of players in training camp.

Spellacy had 21 goals and 38 points in 67 games last season, his second year in Windsor.

AM800 has the broadcast from the game at the WFCU Centre, starting with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m.