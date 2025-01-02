The Windsor Spitfires will welcome the Guelph Storm to the WFCU Centre Thursday night, as they look for their sixth straight win.

The Spits are coming off a 6-4 victory on New Year's Eve against the visiting Flint Firebirds.

Windsor remains in second place overall in the OHL standings with 55 points and a 26-7-2-1 record.

Spits captain Liam Greetree continues to be a force for the team, sitting in second for points on the League Leaders board at 59.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 News pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.