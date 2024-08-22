A two-day closure of a section of Sandwich Street in Windsor is planned for next week.

Sandwich Street will be closed immediately north and south of the Essex Terminal Railway (ETR) tracks, between Prospect Avenue and John B Avenue, for track replacement and road paving.

The road closure begins at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, and the road will reopen by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The work will support the Sandwich Street reconstruction funded by the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

David Simpson, Commissioner of Infrastructure Services, says the city has been working with Essex Terminal Railway on these improvements to complete them in a short time frame.

"They will be doing some resetting of their tracks and undertaking some of the enhancements within that portion of the rail corridor. Basically, once they've done that work within the two-day period, we'll be coming in to do repaving at the approaches to the tracks as well as some repaving in between tracks," he says.

Simpson says the timing of this is important because they really didn't want to push the work further into the summer or the fall.

"School starts up the first week of September, and that's really where we will start to see the traffic ramp up in that area significantly. So we wanted to get in and get this work done before that busy period of the fall," he says.

As a result of the construction work, several detours will be in place.

Drivers are advised to take Huron Church Road/Tecumseh Road West, and Prince Road for the southbound truck traffic detours.

Commuters are also advised to use the E.C. Row Expressway, Huron Church Road/Tecumseh Road West, and Prince Road for northbound truck traffic detours.