The excitement for this year's Santa Claus Parade returning to downtown Windsor is building.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 7.

It will begin at Ouellette Avenue and Elliot Street heading towards the river before turning left onto Riverside Drive and ending at Caron Avenue.

Executive director of the Windsor Parade Corporation, Maggie Durocher, says the parade will begin with the grand marshall Zach Dereniowski, also known as MD Motivator .

"We know for a fact that he's got something special lined up for the parade, so we're really looking forward to that. The parade's got lots of marching bands, we've got the Canadian Cowgirls who haven't been with us for a while, they're coming back to make a performance. Lots of community entries. I think everybody will be really pleased, it's going to be a great parade."

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) will be transform the Pelissier Street Parking Garage into a magical shopping experience from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring local vendors, unique handcrafted gifts, and seasonal treats.

She says lots will be happening downtown that night.

"The DWBIA, who is our lead sponsor, has done a lot of work to create ancillary events to compliment the parade and I think that's just amazing for families to come downtown."

Durocher says holiday magic is what the parade is all about.

"It's just that one moment when you turn around and you see the streets just lined with expectant faces and little people just so excited and waiting to see Santa that makes the difference, and it tells us that there's real purpose in what we're doing."

The St. Clair College football team, who were crowned the 2024 CJFL National Champions will also be celebrated during the parade.