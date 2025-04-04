A new Conservative candidate appears to have been selected for the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore.

Kathy Borrelli is now listed on the Conservative party website , after her husband, Paul Borrelli, president of the Conservative Windsor-Tecumseh EDA, announced her candidacy in a post on Facebook.

AM800 News has reached out to Borrelli for comment.

The move comes after previously selected candidate, Ward 4 Windsor city councillor Mark McKenzie, was dropped by the party earlier this week .

The Conservatives dumped McKenzie on Tuesday for comments he made on a 2022 podcast about public hangings, joking that former prime minister Justin Trudeau should receive the death penalty.

McKenzie told AM800 News that he officially withdrew as the party's candidate on Wednesday after he says the party met his demands .

Borrelli previously ran as the Conservative candidate in 2021 for the Windsor-Tecumseh riding.

The party needed to select or nominate a candidate by the Monday deadline.