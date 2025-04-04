The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the Essex region.

The watch in effect for Friday night into Saturday due to a combination existing ground conditions, current water levels in major watercourses, and predicted total rainfall of roughly 10-25 mm.

The region has already experienced rainfall ranging from 30 to 65 mm on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

This caused saturated ground conditions across the region, and a rise in water levels locally.

ERCA had reported flooding along the Ruscom River in Lakeshore on Thursday, where water covered the road on Lakeshore Road 241. That water receded Thursday night, but water levels remain elevated and could see flooding again.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.