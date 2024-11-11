The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is putting the call out to vendors for the Jingle & Mingle Downtown Windsor Holiday Market happening on Saturday Dec. 7.

The Pelissier Street Parking Garage will be transformed into a magical shopping experience from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring local vendors, unique handcrafted gifts, and seasonal treats.

Speaking in AM800's The Shift, Chris MacLeod, chair of the DWBIA, says vendors are charged $50 to set up inside the garage and the event sells out quickly.

"If you're interested in being a vendor at the night market there's a release on the BIA's website, register, you won't be disappointed. It's a phenomenal event and a great draw downtown."

The holiday market will run concurrently with the 7 p.m. Santa Claus Parade and MacLeod says this is a great family event.

"We saw that last year, I mean the streets were packed with people and it shows me glimpses of what our downtown can be, and that's what makes that event so special."

MacLeod says looking ahead to 2025, he envisions the public thinking about downtown Windsor the way they do for downtown Amherstburg and Open Air Weekends.

"That's a great template for I know that there's going to be something going on every weekend downtown, and so we're really looking to develop that schedule so that people will know that there's going to be something going on, street closure, party, festival, something going on in the downtown core every weekend."