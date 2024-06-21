It's officially summertime and with the hot weather comes the annual Rob & Tricia Morneau Memorial 2024 Baseball Tournament which began Friday.

In 2016, Rob passed away in a workplace accident and one year later Tricia passed away from cancer.



Rob spent countless hours playing, spitting seeds, chewing bubble gum, umpiring and coaching at the Riverside Baseball Park. His wife Tricia was an integral part of the support team through score keeping and fundraising.



Organzier Derek Kozar says this tournament hits close to home for him as Rob coached his own son and had a big influence on his son Rees' career.



"He really instilled his passion for baseball in Rees. Rees took that to the next level. He's now on scholarship in the states."



Kozar says since the start of the tournament, over $20,000 has been raised, mostly through sponsors, for numerous causes in the community including going to help build Farrow Riverside Miracle Park



He says organizers they leave it up to the Morneau family to decide each year where they would like the money to go.



"We've also been contributing funds right back to Riverside Minor Baseball and Riverside Minor Hockey. The Morneau's were involved in a lot of hockey as you may know, Noah now plays with the [Windsor] Spitfires, one of the kids."



He says they have 19 teams competing over the three day tournament.



"Half of them from out of town. Half of them are local and we're looking forward to some good baseball and some good weather hopefully this weekend."



Seven teams will be in the Rob Morneau 13U AAA/AA Division and 12 teams in the Tricia Morneau 13U A and Below Division.



The tournament games began Friday afternoon at Riverside Baseball Park and Realtor Park with the opening ceremony taking place at 8:15 p.m. at the Riverside Baseball Park.



All are welcome to come and spectate.

