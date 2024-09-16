The Detroit Red Wings have signed restricted free agent forward Lucas Raymond to an eight-year, $64.6 million contract extension, the team announced. The deal comes with an AAV of $8.075 million.

Raymond, 22, recorded 31 goals and 72 points in 82 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season.

The 5-foot-11 winger is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract he signed in April of 2021.

Drafted fourth overall by the Red Wings in 2020, Raymond has 71 goals and 174 points in 238 career games.

The Gothenburg, Sweden native represented his country twice at the World Championship recording six goals and 17 points in 18 appearances, taking home a bronze medal in 2024. He also represented Sweden twice at the World Juniors, taking home a bronze medal in 2020.