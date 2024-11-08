Windsor police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection with a break-in and fraud investigation.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 1400-block of Curry Avenue on November 4 and learned a male suspect broke into the home and stole a wallet containing both debit and credit cards.

Police say the stolen cards were later used at stores in the 300-block of Mill Street and the 800-block of Campbell Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect was captured on video attempting to use the stolen debit card.

He's described as white man, with a moustache, approximately 40-50-years-old and was wearing a black Air Jordan baseball hat, a grey sweatshirt, and glasses.

If you can identify the man, call police or Crime Stoppers.