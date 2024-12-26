A staple in Windsor’s downtown nightlife scene will open its doors to the public one last time Thursday night before moving to Erie Street in 2025.

Phog Lounge, located on University Avenue West, opened in Jan. 2004 and quickly became an icon with its signature red building as a space for creativity, expression and music.

Hundreds of artists and bands have played the space over the years, giving Windsor's up and coming musicians a weekly platform to perform and connect.

Owner Tom Lucier was 23 years old when he took over the space and has operated it ever since.

Over the summer, the bar announced it was leaving downtown ahead of an expected rent hike and confirmed it had secured space on Erie Street.

Lucier told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show that while he's sad to leave, he is excited for what the future brings.

"My whole life with this place is about variety and thing's change," he said. "The most die hard people, the people who were there before Phog, when it was Eclectic [Cafe], they're like yeah man, things change, that's fine, move on, continue it at the new spot, it's going to be so fun and lucrative being with neighbours who are active, brilliant and creative."

Phog isn't the only bar leaving the core, Craft Heads Brewing Company will also move to Erie , and share space with Lucier. They will also be on the same block as WindsorEats.

Lucier says over the years he's noticed how cyclical the bar scene was due in part to students coming and going, and reminded his patrons they're never too old to come and enjoy live music.

"I just want to continue to push what we have here, this unique Windsor brand, this Detroit incubated thing, from where we live and who inspires us, there's so much to see and do. I want people to be in that core group, that nucleus for longer."

Lucier says customers have been asking if he plans to bring with him the bar top and painted ceiling tiles.

He says yes, but through a unique event happening Jan. 5, 2025.

"I had the idea that because the new space on Erie is only 1.7 kilometres away, we're going to walk the bar top to the new location. So imagine, maybe, the world's first ever actual bar crawl with our own bar."

Lucier says he plans to open early on Boxing Day to welcome patrons one last time and will post the hours on social media .

An opening date for the new space on Erie Street has not yet been set.