Pepe's Pumpkin Patch will remain open through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including on Monday.

The patch located in LaSalle offers many family-friendly activities in a cozy autumnal setting.



Owner and operator Greg Rocheleau says all of the favourites have returned.



"We always mix it up a little bit, set up designs a little bit different. We still have the hay ride, the train ride, the corn maze, the face painting, so we have your staple that everybody loves, we just try to make it look a little different every year for a new experience."



He says the patch has all of the pumpkin essentials.



"We have a variety of everything that you want. Big ones, small ones, gourds, all your decorations, hay, straw, lots of stuff for everybody to decorate their porches and get into the fall spirit."



Rocheleau says Pepe's Pumpkin Patch opened up in mid-September to accommodate early comers.



"We do school field trips so they started last Monday as well. We just kind of roll right through the middle of September right to the end of October and this weekend is one of our busiest weekends, and from here on out yeah it does get a little hectic and crazy around here but that's why we do it."



The patch is located at 2651 Front Road and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Oct. 31.

