$64,815 worth of illegal drugs, cash, stolen vehicles and guns were taken off the streets on Thursday Oct. 10 following the execution of a search warrant by provincial police.

Two locations were searched, one in St. Clair Township and the other in Wallaceburg.



The Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit assisted other agencies in the raid leading to the arrest of two individuals.



A 35-year-old St. Clair Township man is facing 18 charges. A 39-year-old Wallaceburg woman is facing four charges



The accused were held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia.



The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambton County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

