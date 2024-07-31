A 16-year-old from Tilbury has been pronounced dead due to drowning in Lakeshore.

According to police, on Wednesday, July 31, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Essex County OPP responded to a report of an individual in distress in Lake St. Clair.



Emergency responders arrived on scene and located an unresponsive individual in the water.



The individual was taken to a local hospital, and despite the efforts of first responders and medical personnel, the 16-year-old of Tilbury was pronounced dead at the hospital.



Police say the incident remains under investigation and there is no concern for public safety.



The Essex County OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonomously at 1-800-222-8477.

