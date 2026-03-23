As part of a homicide investigation in LaSalle, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and LaSalle police have taken over an arson investigation from Windsor police.

According to a media release issued late Monday morning, the OPP and LaSalle police say they have taken over the arson investigation because the arson and homicide involve the same person.

In the release, police say investigators are trying to determine any potential links between the two incidents and whether the individual in the released surveillance video had any involvement in the homicide.

Police say that still remains unknown.

Essex County OPP released video surveillance on Sunday, March 15, of a targeted arson that may be connected to the murder of Nancy Grewal.

At that time, police said Nancy Grewal's home in Windsor was the site of an arson, and the incident was investigated by the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit.

The 45-year-old was stabbed to death at a home on Todd Lane in LaSalle on March 3, while working as a personal support worker.

OPP said on March 15 that the video is being released in an effort to help identify the vehicle and individuals involved.

The surveillance footage shows a man exit a vehicle from the passenger side, pour a liquid substance onto the front porch of the residence, and ignite a fire.

Investigators say the suspect re-entered the vehicle and fled the area.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police are now saying the arson happened Saturday, November 8, 2025, and Windsor police attended the Grewal's residence in relation to the arson.

Investigators continue to ask residents and business owners to review and submit any relevant dashcam, doorbell or surveillance video footage.

In Windsor, police are looking for footage from St. Clair Avenue between Tecumseh Road West and Algonquin Street on Monday, March 2, 2026, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In LaSalle, police are looking for footage on Todd Lane between Highway 401 and Elmdale Avenue on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and in Tecumseh, police are seeking footage on the 8th Concession Road, between Baseline Road and Highway 401, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Police say they have already received multiple tips following last week's video release.

Residents can also call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.