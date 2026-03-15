Essex County OPP have released video of a targeted arson that may be connected to the murder of a woman in LaSalle.

Police have confirmed Nancy Grewal’s home in Windsor was previously the site of an attempted arson, and the incident was investigated by the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit.

Grewal, 45, was stabbed to death at a home on Todd Lane in LaSalle on March 3, while working as a personal support worker.

“As the investigation progressed, investigators became aware that the Windsor Police Service had previously attended the victim's residence in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 8, 2025, in relation to a deliberately set fire,” OPP wrote.

Surveillance footage published by the OPP shows a van stopping at Grewal’s home, and a man exiting the passenger side of the vehicle with a gas can.

The individual approached the home before pouring a liquid on the porch and setting it on fire.

Windsor police have not identified a suspect in the arson investigation.

OPP said the video is being released in an effort to help identify the vehicle and individuals involved.

“This remains an active investigation by the LaSalle Police Service, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service,” a news release stated.

Police are asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact the OPP at 1‑888‑310‑1122, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑8477 or online.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian