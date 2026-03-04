One person is dead following a stabbing in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, emergency services were called to the 2400 block of Todd Lane near Canada Street for a report of a stabbing.

A 45-year-old woman was located with injuries and transported to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Her identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Police say this is an active investigation, and the public can expect extended police presence on Todd Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor at 519-969-5210 ext. 2531. We are also seeking video surveillance from anyone that lives nearby. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.