LaSalle police are responding to inquiries about narratives on social media and possible motives of the recent homicide on Todd Lane.

Police say 45-year-old Nancy Grewal of Windsor died after a stabbing in LaSalle. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to the 2400 block of Todd Lane.

Essex-Windsor EMS took her to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

LaSalle police Chief Michael Pearce issued a statement on Thursday:

"Investigators are confident this was not a random act of violence. Ms. Grewal’s murder is being investigated as an intentional act against her. All information is being considered. While we recognize the significant public interest in this case, we will not share information that will compromise the investigation, including leads, tips, and investigative avenues."

Anyone that has information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jamie Nestor at 519-969-5210 ext. 2531. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com .

-Written by CTV Windsor's Melanie Kentner