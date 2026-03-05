The victim of a fatal stabbing in LaSalle has now been identified.

LaSalle Police say 45-year-old Nancy Grewal of Windsor was found with injuries in a home in the 2400 block of Todd Lane near Canada Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Grewal was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Investigators are calling the stabbing "an isolated incident" and say more information will be released when appropriate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor at 519-969-5210 ext. 2531. We are also seeking video surveillance from anyone that lives nearby. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.