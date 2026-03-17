Ontario Provincial Police say 'someone knows something'.

Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says the OPP are investigating whether a targeted arson at a Windsor home is connected to the murder of a woman in LaSalle earlier this month.

45-year-old Nancy Grewal of Windsor died from serious stab wounds suffered on March 3 in the 2400 block of Todd Lane around 9:30 p.m.

Police said investigators learned that Windsor Police had previously responded to the same residence months earlier after a deliberately set fire.

On Sunday afternoon, OPP released surveillance video of the arson at Grewal's home on November 8 in hopes someone may recognize the suspect or vehicle involved.

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According to investigators, surveillance footage shows a van stopping in front of the home. A man is then seen exiting the passenger side of the vehicle carrying a gas can, pouring a liquid substance on the front porch and setting it on fire before getting back into the van and fleeing the area.

Sanchuk says LaSalle Police, OPP, and Windsor Police are working together.

"The investigators became aware that the Windsor Police Service had previously attended the victims residence in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 8 of 2025, in relation to a deliberately set fire."

He is urging the public to watch the video and report anything that might help identify the suspect.

"Please pay attention to the suspect's description, how they're walking, their movements, and their hands as well. And if anyone recognizes the clothing, their mannerisms, they're being urged to have that confidence and that courage to contact their local police service."

Sanchuk says any information is helpful.

"What we are trying to determine right now is if this targeted arson was somehow connected to the ongoing homicide investigation. Regardless of what people may think, maybe a simple piece of information... that may hold a key and a piece of this puzzle that investigators are looking for."

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit previously investigated the fire and followed all possible leads, but no suspect has been identified.

The homicide investigation is being led by the LaSalle Police Service under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell