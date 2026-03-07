LaSalle Police continue to investigate the death of 45-year-old Nancy Grewal, stabbed to death while working as a personal support worker. OPP are now assisting with the case.

Grewal, a Windsor resident, was at a Todd Lane home Tuesday evening when she was killed, according to her union.

Police say Grewal was stabbed at the home on Todd Lane and was taken to hospital by paramedics where she was pronounced dead.

Police have been maintaining the scene – including a portion of the woodlot and an empty lot up the street – ever since, but only removed the last piece of crime scene tape from the front door of the home midday Friday.

Officials said there was no new information to provide Friday.

“Investigators have been in contact with Windsor Police Service as the victim was a Windsor resident, and we have contacted OPP to assist LPS with resources for the investigation,” Const. Alaina Atkins wrote to CTV Friday in an email.

“No further information regarding the details of either police service’s involvement in the investigation will be released.”

Windsor Police and the OPP declined to comment on the investigation.

Online motives revealed

Since news of Grewal’s death was released, there has been a flurry of online coverage of her murder.

Grewal is active on social media, posting videos about her life and her beliefs.

In a post from November 2025, Grewal indicates someone threw gasoline on her front porch. A crime she says she reported to police.

In the post, Grewal talks about the Khalistan movement; the effort to create a separate country for Sikhs in India.

“I’m a Canadian citizen but I don’t feel safe in this country right now,” Grewal said.

A new social media post, translated by CTV News, alleges two people taking responsibility for Grewal’s death, for her anti-Khalistan perspective.

“The World Wide Web has complicated a lot of things,” CTV Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis said Friday.

He said small police forces like LaSalle’s typically need to call other forces for help.

“They (LaSalle Police) probably don’t have a strong cyber investigative team like the OPP would have, to help deal with some of that online stuff,” he detailed.

LaSalle Police won’t comment on any of the social media comments or posts.

“We’re not going to be sharing specific potential motives, investigative avenues, tips, leads, those kinds of things,” Chief Michael Pearce said Thursday.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske