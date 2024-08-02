Hundreds of motorcycles will be out across Windsor-Essex this weekend for the annual Hogs for Hospice motorcycle rally.

The three-day event begins Friday, all in support of The Hospice, Erie Shores Campus, and has raised over $4 million since 2016.

Weekend events include concerts in Leamington's Seacliff Park, the motorcycle ride, a freestyle motocross show, a custom bike show, bike games, vendors, a beer garden, and axe throwing.

As a result of the thousands of visitors coming to the event, Ontario Provincial Police want the public to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and drive with caution to prevent unnecessary collisions.

There will be a heightened police presence throughout the event, and officers will be on hand to assist with any traffic-related issues, provide directions, and maintain safety.

This year, country singer Justin Moore, with special guest Priscilla Block, will headline the Friday night concert at the Seacliff Park Amphitheatre.

Rock band Stone Temple Pilots (STP), with special guest Quiet Riot, will headline Saturday night.

More information can be found by clicking here.