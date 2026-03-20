The sister of a Windsor woman who was killed in LaSalle is asking why police did not release video footage earlier.

Speaking to AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg from India, Alishaa Grewal, the sister of Nancy Grewal, is questioning police about the timing of the release of an attempted arson at her sister's home in Windsor last November.

"I'm only concerned about why they did not take this seriously," says Grewal. "My sister was giving names, giving everything; why did they not take it seriously?"

She says her sister filed complaints to police before being killed.

"When she do everything from her side, why did police not take action that time?" says Grewal. "Why did police not release that video to find the people? Why are they doing it now? What is the means of this? I lost my sister now."

Grewal says she's the one who recorded the attempted arson at her sister's home.

"I have her camera on my phone," says Grewal. "I used to watch her because she gave it to me, and keep watching me. Sometimes I'm sleeping, you guys don't get worried about me. So when the guy came, he was burning the deck, and we saw and she go to the police, and she complained to the police, and she gave some names as well to the police."

She says Nancy told her family about the online threats she was receiving.

"My mom used to tell her, 'Stop putting videos; don't do this. You have a nice job, and you have a nice future ahead. Everything you want, you have right now, so stop putting those videos,' and she was like, 'That's my life; please don't tell me what to do or what not to do,' and she was like that type of personality," she says.

Alishaa Grewal says her family pushed Nancy to go back to India, but she told her family she wanted to stay in Canada and did not want to live in India.

Grewal says her sister did want to go back to India for a visit to meet her niece.

In a statement to CTV Windsor, Windsor police say "This matter may be connected to an active homicide investigation, we are unable to comment on any questions about the case."

The statement goes on to say, "Public news releases may or may not be considered by investigators for a variety of reasons, including confidentiality considerations, the need to protect the integrity of ongoing investigations, and ensuring the safety of individuals involved."

Essex County OPP released video last Sunday of a targeted arson that may be connected to the murder of Nancy Grewall.

Police said Nancy Grewal's home in Windsor was the site of an attempted arson, and the incident was investigated by the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit.

The 45-year-old was stabbed to death at a home on Todd Lane in LaSalle on March 3, while working as a personal support worker.

OPP said last weekend, the video is being released in an effort to help identify the vehicle and individuals involved.

In a news release, the OPP said, "This remains an active investigation by the LaSalle Police Service, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service."