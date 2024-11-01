A date has been set for contract talks to resume in the ongoing labour dispute at Clear Medical Imaging .

In a statement to AM800 News, Clear CEO Mike Reinkober said "We apologize for the inconvenience that this strike has caused for our patients and referring physicians, hospitals and agencies."

"We value the hard work done every day by our Unifor-represented employees and are hopeful that the strike will end quickly and we can resume providing important health services to the people of Southwestern Ontario," Reinkober said.

Boths sides confirm they'll be back at the bargaining table on Friday, Nov. 8.

Unifor Local 2458's 130 members across 11 locations in Windsor, Tecumseh, LaSalle, Essex and Chatham-Kent walked off the job Friday Oct. 25 to back contract demands.

According to the union, wages, benefits, mandatory overtime and job security are key issues in the dispute.

A pop up on Clear Medical Imaging website states "Clear Medical Imaging is currently experiencing a strike. At this time, all facilities are closed and we are not providing services. We are hopeful the strike will end quickly, and once over we will work quickly to reschedule all appointments."