No new talks are planned in the labour dispute at Clear Medical Imaging in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Speaking on AM800's 'Mornings with Mike & Meg', Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher says the two sides have not talked since last Thursday.

He says the union plans to reach out to the company on Thursday to see what it would take to return to the bargaining table.

Durocher says the workers deserve a fair collective agreement.

"No communication from this employer since last Thursday afternoon, so we got no scheduled dates to get back to the bargaining table," says Durocher.

He says the company has pulled the employees benefits.

"The only communication we've had from this employer within the last week is we sent out a letter requesting that the employees benefits be covered during the strike and the union would cover the employer's and the employees coverage in the payment and we did get a response back on that, that the employer was immediately cancelling the employees benefits," he says.

Durocher says the union wants to get back to the table and get the dispute resolved.

"These are doctors that own and run this company so they're well aware the impact this is having on the community," says Durocher.

Workers hit the picket line on Friday, October 25 at 7 a.m. to back contract demands.

Durocher says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

The union represents 130 members at 11 locations in Windsor, Tecumseh, LaSalle, Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to the union, wages, benefits, mandatory overtime and job security are key issues in the dispute.

A pop up on Clear Medical Imaging website states "Clear Medical Imaging is currently experiencing a strike. At this time, all facilities are closed and we are not providing services. We are hopeful the strike will end quickly, and once over we will work quickly to reschedule all appointments."