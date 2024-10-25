On strike at Clear Medical Imaging.
Unifor Local 2458 says its 130 members at 11 locations in Windsor, Tecumseh, LaSalle, Essex and Chatham-Kent are on the picket line as of Friday morning.
The union says key issues are wages, benefits, mandatory overtime and job security.
Unifor had set a strike deadline of 11:59 Thursday night to reach a new deal.
#Unifor Local 2458 Clear Medical Imaging members' have started strike action, standing strong for fair wages and better working conditions. It's time for the employer to get back to the table and give workers a fair deal. #canlab #cdnpoli