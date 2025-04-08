A suspect has been arrested in connection with two jewelry store heists in the city.

On Friday April 4th, a man with his face covered entered a store at Tecumseh Mall, used a tool to smash a display case, and made off with $50,000 worth of goods.

Two days later, a suspect matching the same description smashed the display case at a different jewelry store at the same shopping mall but fled the scene without any merchandise.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect as 36-year old Adam Douglas Farrand and he was taken into custody around 6 p.m. Monday in the 300-block of Parent Avenue.

He's charged with the following offences:

- Robbery with violence

- Attempted robbery with violence

- Wearing a disguise in the commission of an offence (x2)

- Uttering threats to cause bodily harm

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Mischief under $5,000

- Breach of probation

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service.