Windsor police have charged a 49-year-old man after officers seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, and drugs.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person with a firearm Sunday night in the 800-block of Marentette Avenue.

When officers arrived, they established a perimeter around the home.

Police say five people exited the home and were temporarily detained while officers searched the property.

While inside they found a man hiding in a bedroom closet and seized an altered semi-automatic shotgun with the serial number defaced, five 12-gauge shotgun cartridges, and 16.7 grams of fentanyl.

The man is facing seven charges including possession of a prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license, possession of a loaded regulated firearm and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

The man was also wanted on the strength of an arrest warrant for unrelated charges.