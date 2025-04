Police in Chatham-Kent say a 38-year-old man has been arrested for child luring.

Police say their investigation began earlier this month after the man was alleged to have lured a child under 16 for a sexual purpose while using various social media platforms.

Police say the suspect from Tilbury was arrested on Friday without incident.

They say the suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Chatham.

According to police, the victim was offered the necessary support.