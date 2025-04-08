Unionized workers at Caesars Windsor have ratified a three-year collective agreement.
83.3 per cent of the nearly 1,500 members gave their stamp of approval in what Unifor Local 444 is calling," the most lucrative contract since Caesars Windsor opened in 1994".
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
