The final ward meeting of the year saw dozens of residents attend to address a range of concerns.

The ward 9 meeting for councillor Kieran McKenzie was held on Wednesday evening at the Roseland United Church.

Over 60 people attended for a chance to speak with their ward councillor, mayor Drew Dilkens, along with city staff from a number of departments.

A range of concerns were brought up from residents including the proposed tax increase, traffic concerns, the number of approved developments in the ward, among others.

Marla Sponarski lives on the cusp of ward 1 and ward 9 and says her main concern is the over densification of neighbourhoods.

"We're not against building, we're not against growth, but when you start putting these high-rises, and townhouses, and row houses, that are three and four-storeys high in an established neighbourhood with infrastructure that simply cannot support these developments - we have a problem."

Shannon Clarke, a ward 9 resident, says traffic calming needs to be addressed after she was struck by a car in 2018.

"I got ran over twice at Walker and Foster, so I'm always interested in what they're doing about monitoring the traffic and people going through the red light at that corner."

Larry is a ward 9 resident and says he has concerns with the construction on Howard Avenue and South Cameron.

"They replaced the storm sewers and everything, but that storm sewer dumps into the ditch on South Cameron, and that ditch is so clogged and so cluttered - nothing can run down it."

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie says he understands the concerns from residents.

"Those are the same things that we've been hearing for a long time and the city certainly is responding in a number of different ways. It's good to have these meetings to make sure that the things that we are investing in and the initiatives that we're working towards do reflect the things that our citizens and the community wants us to work on."

Residents who weren't able to attend their ward meeting and have concerns are encouraged to contact their ward councillor, or 311.

These meetings provide residents an opportunity to address neighbourhood issues ahead of upcoming budget deliberations.