U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations has seized roughly six pounds of fentanyl at the Fort Street Cargo Facility in Detroit.

According to CBP, officers were conducting inspections on June 2 on inbound international mail when a K-9 was alerted to the possible presence of the synthetic opioid.



CBP says a physical inspection of the package revealed multiple plastic bags of pills.



The pills were tested and identified as fentanyl.



They have been seized and the matter remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.



In a release, CBP says "the discovery is the largest of its kind for the Port of Detroit, and one of the largest inbound fentanyl seizures on the northern border within the last five years."



Port Director Devin Chamberlain says "he's proud of Detroit's Express Consignment Team for their diligent inspection that led to the successful interception of this deadly drug."

