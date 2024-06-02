The Windsor Police Service says they have recovered the body of a missing 64-year-old Windsor man.

Police posted to social media on Saturday afternoon that the body of Scott Kersey, who was reported missing earlier this year, was discovered in the Detroit River near the 200 block of Morton Drive on Thursday, May 30.

Kersey was last seen on December 29, 2023 and reported missing in early January 2024.

Search efforts took place in January within Black Oak Heritage Park, Ojibway Park, and Malden Park to locate Kersey.

Police state that Kersey's death is not believed to be suspicious, and that no further details will be released.

In mid-January, Kersey's daughter Hillary told CTV Windsor that she was confused about certain aspects of his disappearance as he purchased a white suit before he disappeared, which she says was unusual.

Hillary also had said that her father enjoyed hunting and long walks outdoors, and that when police arrived at her father's home on Christmas Day, his apartment door was locked and his wallet and car keys were inside, and his vehicle was still parked outside.