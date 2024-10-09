Baseball fans gathered in downtown Windsor to watch the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

A section of Ouellette Avenue was closed between Wyandotte Street and Park Street with a giant TV screen set up for fans to catch the game.



The event, hosted by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, was held outside the Manchester Pub, Hustle 507 and The Peacock Lounge.



Excited fans started to arriving downtown shortly after 3 p.m. for the free watch party, including Tracy Nicolson, who said no one expected that the Tigers would even make the playoffs.



"I can't afford to go to the stadium but I'm a huge huge Tigers fan," Nicolson said. "So when I found out about this I called her, she's one of my friends, and we're like let's go so here we are."



Ken Seguin said the free watch party was a great idea and credited the city's Strengthen the Core plan for creating a safe environment.



"I love it because it brings people downtown, it gets people out and I feel comfortable here, I can walk downtown no problem."



Owner and manager of The Peacock Lounge, Shannon Laprice-Showers said events like this help her business and the others surrounding her.



"It's fantastic for the community to get together and make sure that we can show support for the downtown and everything that they've done, the BIA and the city."



Game 3 will be played Thursday at Comerica Park with the first pitch at 6:08pm.

