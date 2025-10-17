The Windsor Police Service is trying to locate a third person in connection with the investigation into the murder of a city man reported missing in August.

Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul with the Major Crimes Unit told a news conference Friday that investigators are searching for a man only known to police as 'Colin,' who is believed to be connected to the case.

He's described as a white male in his 20s with a distinct flower tattoo on one of his hands, possibly his right hand.

Faddoul says the little information they have about 'Colin' is that he lives in Windsor.

"Whether he's originally from Windsor or not, we don't know. He frequents in and around the west end and downtown. It's a really vague description, and you're accurate when you say he could be a suspect. Right now we're not sure of his full role in this offence," he says.

An investigation was launched after police received a missing person report for 37-year-old David Pavao, who was last seen in the early morning hours of August 14, 2025.

While Pavao's remains have not been recovered, investigators concluded that he was killed on or around August 14.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on October 15, 2025, officers located and arrested two suspects at a residence at 1057 Felix Avenue.

Police have charged 54-year-old Shane Ladouceur of Windsor with first-degree murder, while 49-year-old Marie Christine Hannah has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and indecent interference with a deceased body.

Faddoul says there is something they refer to as 'signs of life,' such as health care records, banking information that shows no activity, and even contact with family, that leads them to believe Pavao is not alive.

"It's complicated to prove the offence of murder without a body," he says. "But based on the great work these investigators have done, based on the evidence and information we have, and the witnesses that have come forward, I'm more than confident that these charges will withstand the scrutiny in court."

Investigators are currently holding the home at 1057 Felix, where it's believed the murder took place.

Police do have a murder weapon but are not disclosing what it is.

Ontario Provincial Police officers are also assisting the investigation, searching a wooded area north of Kirkland Lake.

The investigation has resulted in police searching across Windsor-Essex for clues into the case.

Joe Faddoul says the case has been a very complex investigation.

"I've worked investigations since around 2016 or 2017; this is probably the most daunting homicide I've ever been a part of," he says. "To be two months in, to have investigators working around the clock almost every day kind of speaks to the complexity of this homicide, and the fact we're here today with two people under arrest."

Th case remains an ongoing investigation, and police say more charges could be possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.