The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says it was deeply saddened to learn about the death of the Walsh family.

Provincial police confirm the bodies found in a home on County Road 13 in Harrow on June 20th were 42-year old Steven Walsh, 41-year old Carly Walsh, 13-year old Madison Walsh and 8-year old Hunter Walsh.



The board says Madison was a Grade 7 student at St. Anthony elementary school and will be rememebered by her teachers and friends as a kind, caring girl who always had a smile on her face, was a good friend who included others and always tried to do the right thing.



Hunter was in Grade 3 at St. Anthony and the board says he will be remembered as a "sweet kid" who loved to play soccer and was always smiling and giving hugs to others.



The board adds their mother Carly was Vice Chair of the school’s Catholic School Advisory Council and was always present for school functions and council meetings. She cared deeply about St. Anthony, and was an important member of the school community.



Mental health and faith teams have been at St. Anthony's since the family was found tragically dead and the board says staff and students have been relying on support services during this difficult time.

