A death investigation continues in Harrow.

Provincial Police now confirm 42-year old Steven Walsh, 41-year old Carly Walsh, 13-year old Madison Walsh and 8-year old Hunter Walsh were found dead in a home on County Road 13 on Thursday, June 20th.



The OPP were called to the home after receiving a request to check on the well being of a person when the bodies were discovered.



The circumstances surrounding the deaths remains under investigation and a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.



The investigation by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.