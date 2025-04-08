The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has announced it's soon rolling out body-worn cameras for frontline officers.

This week begins a "slow and deliberate roll-out" with selected officers, with CKPS' intention to complete the roll-out to all front-line officers by the end of 2025.

"This strategic initiative reinforces the organization’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and community trust and is a key component of CKPS' 2025 Strategic Plan. The cameras will be used during interactions with the public, including traffic stops, calls for service, and enforcement activities," said CKPS in a media release.

"Officers will follow strict protocols regarding the activation, deactivation, and storage of recorded footage in accordance with privacy regulations and legal standards."

Last fall, the Windsor Police Service expanded its pilot project to equip more frontline supervisors with in-car cameras and body-worn microphones.

A planned rollout to all Windsor police patrol officers is expected this year.