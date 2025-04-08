Another blast of wintry weather hit parts of Ontario this morning, resulting in multiple collisions that included a six-vehicle crash on one of Toronto's busiest roadways.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for regions including Toronto, London and parts of southern Georgian Bay, which could see up to five centimetres of snow, while areas east of Owen Sound could see up to 10 centimetres of snowfall into the afternoon.

Provincial police are urging drivers to slow down on their morning commute after multiple reported crashes across the province.

In Toronto, police say several collisions have been reported due to weather, including a six-vehicle crash on the southbound Don Valley Parkway early this morning that forced several lanes to close.

They say one minor injury was reported as a result of that crash, and all lanes of the parkway have since reopened.

Meanwhile, just over 35,000 Hydro One customers still don't have power more than a week after an ice storm tore through central and eastern parts of the province.

Among the hardest hit communities were those surrounding Peterborough and Orillia.

Hydro One says more than 4,800 crews are working to restore service, with favourable weather in the forecast. The utility's website also says crews have identified more than 2,300 broken poles in the affected areas.

The March 30 ice storm saw more than a million homes and businesses in Ontario experience power outages. The following days brought strong winds and heavy rain, which affected crews' ability to do restoration work.