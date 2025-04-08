The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Becoming clear overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 2.

Friday..cloudy. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.