The leader of the Conservative Party is making a campaign stop in Windsor later this week.

Pierre Poilievre will be in the city Friday night for a 'Canada First Rally.'

The rally is taking place at a warehouse on Dodge Drive.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the rally.

Individuals who wish to attend must register on the Conservative Party's website.

Poilievre is the last of the top three federal party leaders to visit the city.

Liberal leader Mark Carney was in Windsor on March 26 and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visited the region on March 27.